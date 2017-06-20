Trainers keep dolphins safe in 119 degree heat

Each of the five pools has areas of shade. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dolphins are smart, funny, beautiful mammals but how do dolphins deal with our desert heat?

"This animal actually has a dorsal fin to help them thermo-regulate," said Ashley Acridge, senior marine mammal behaviorist at Dolphinaris.

They thermo-regulate based on the temperatures of the water, not the air.

"So even though they are in hot temperatures outside, that water is kept at a perfect 75 degrees so it's nice and chill," said Acridge.

The one million gallon salt water tank's life support system has coolers in it to keep the temperature at that constant 75. And each of the five pools has areas of shade.

"Also, we have generators so if the electricity were to go out at any point it would never affect our systems. Animals would still be well protected," said Acridge.

There's another thing the trainers do to keep the dolphins comfortable.

"Is to not have the animals face towards the sun so they can avoid the annoyance of sunlight as well so we put their backs to the sun as much as possible," said Acridge.

And if the Valley has a dust storm or thunderstorm, the back of the aquarium can be enclosed.

“We can bring the dolphins into the pool, close the gates and that entire wall comes together to close and keep the animals safe,” said Acridge.

