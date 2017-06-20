Buckeye boy found in bathtub, dies at hospital

A baby boy died at the hospital after he was found in the bathtub on Wednesday.

The call came from a home near 257th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 5 p.m.

It's unclear how long the boy was in the water. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police didn't say who was home at the time of the incident or how the boy got into the bathtub.

An investigation is underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.