MCSO Animal Crimes Unit keeping an eye out for pets in distress during extreme temps

While many animal lovers go above and beyond for their pets, legally, they’re only required to give them shelter, water, food and medical attention when needed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Det. Dee Daniel with MCSO checks on a dog in the heat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Heat can affect animals just as much as it can people, and taking care of them on extreme heat days isn't only crucial, it’s the law.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office sent its Animal Crimes Unit out patrolling Tuesday morning, looking for things like not enough shade, too little water and animals in distress.

[RELATED: Crazy heat! Summer starts with a bang as Phoenix temps reach 119]

Det. Dee Daniel started her day into the town of Wittmann.

"I came through here a couple weeks ago and there was a dog that was tied to a tree," she said.

Now, she's back to make sure the owner listened.

"I told her that day if I see it tied out right now we just might be taking a dog,” said Daniel.

Today, the animal was inside.

"This is what I want to see,” said Daniel.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme Heat]

In the same neighborhood, just down the street, Daniel spotted a large black dog tied up outside.

Her owner quickly came out and showed Daniel the dog had access to shade and cool water, following the minimum legal requirement.

"He took the dog back inside. There was one puppy on the property. The guy complied, I have no issues. And he stated, 'Yes it's going to be hot outside.' About 90 percent of this job is education," said Daniel.

[RELATED: DONATIONS NEEDED: Salvation Army needs help with heat relief efforts]

Daniel explained while many animal lovers go above and beyond for their pets, legally, they’re only required to give them shelter, water, food and medical attention when needed.

For livestock, like horses and cattle, shelter is not required.

[RELATED: Southwest marks first day of summer with heat wave]

But when Daniel got a tip about a hot horse needing attention, she still went to check it out.

The owner was welcoming and showed the Animal Crimes Unit his property. Despite not having any shade, the horse was perfectly healthy.

"We would rather have people call us no matter what. Not sit back and go, 'You know, I should have called.' Or, 'Maybe give it a couple days and maybe I’ll call them.' Call us. This is our job, this is what we do," said Daniel.

[RELATED: Phoenix Zoo keeps cool as the summer heats up]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.