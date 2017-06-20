MCSO Animal Crimes Unit keeping an eye out for pets in distress during extreme temps

Det. Dee Daniel with MCSO checks on a dog in the heat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Det. Dee Daniel with MCSO checks on a dog in the heat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
While many animal lovers go above and beyond for their pets, legally, they’re only required to give them shelter, water, food and medical attention when needed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) While many animal lovers go above and beyond for their pets, legally, they’re only required to give them shelter, water, food and medical attention when needed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
One dog used a car for shade. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) One dog used a car for shade. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Heat can affect animals just as much as it can people, and taking care of them on extreme heat days isn't only crucial, it’s the law.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office sent its Animal Crimes Unit out patrolling Tuesday morning, looking for things like not enough shade, too little water and animals in distress.

Det. Dee Daniel started her day into the town of Wittmann.

"I came through here a couple weeks ago and there was a dog that was tied to a tree," she said.

Now, she's back to make sure the owner listened.

"I told her that day if I see it tied out right now we just might be taking a dog,” said Daniel.

Today, the animal was inside.

"This is what I want to see,” said Daniel.

In the same neighborhood, just down the street, Daniel spotted a large black dog tied up outside.

Her owner quickly came out and showed Daniel the dog had access to shade and cool water, following the minimum legal requirement.

"He took the dog back inside. There was one puppy on the property. The guy complied, I have no issues. And he stated, 'Yes it's going to be hot outside.' About 90 percent of this job is education," said Daniel.

Daniel explained while many animal lovers go above and beyond for their pets, legally, they’re only required to give them shelter, water, food and medical attention when needed.

For livestock, like horses and cattle, shelter is not required.

But when Daniel got a tip about a hot horse needing attention, she still went to check it out.

The owner was welcoming and showed the Animal Crimes Unit his property. Despite not having any shade, the horse was perfectly healthy.

"We would rather have people call us no matter what. Not sit back and go, 'You know, I should have called.' Or, 'Maybe give it a couple days and maybe I’ll call them.' Call us. This is our job, this is what we do," said Daniel.  

