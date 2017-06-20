Allegiant Air announces expansion at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will expand the number of outgoing destinations to major Midwest cities.

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it is adding eight destinations at Gateway Airport, increasing the number of nonstop flights from the greater Phoenix area to 46.

Destinations include nonstop flights to Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Louisville, Omaha and St. Louis/Belleville.

The decision to expand comes after travelers across the region requested additional services at Gateway Airport, according to Mesa Mayor John Giles.

Gateway previously welcomed more than 1.3 million passengers through their terminals and expect a sharp increase in activity associated with the new destinations.

Construction to increase the capacity at the airport is underway. The expansion is the largest since the airline's arrival 10 years ago.

