APS sets record with Monday's consumed energy

Monday was a day for new records across the Valley.

While the temperature reached a record-breaking 118 degrees, APS set another record high of 7.120 megawatts of energy consumed during its peak load period at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Peak load period is when customers use the most energy during the day collectively.

APS had predicted a summer peak load of 7.023 megawatts but surpassed that number due to a weeklong spell of temperatures ranging between 115 and 118 degrees.

The amount of energy consumed also exceeded last year's peak of 7.051 megawatts.

Tuesday's temperatures are expected to crawl to 120 degrees and APS said that customers could gain a new year-to-date high again.

The all-time system peak demand was 7.236 megawatts in 2006.

