Ducey appoints new regent to replace chairman who resigned

Gov. Doug Ducey says he's selected a new regent to fill the spot vacated by Greg Patterson following controversial comments Patterson made to a state lawmaker.

Karrin Taylor Robson has been appointed to the board. She is the founder and president of a land use and real estate development company.

Ducey says Robson "brings a wealth of experience" in economic development.

The Arizona Republic has reported that Patterson's resignation on Monday stems from condescending comments he made to a rural state lawmaker earlier this year at the end of a private meeting over cost containment in higher education.

The newspaper says Patterson secretly recorded the meeting and shared it with others afterward.

In his letter, Patterson says he didn't want to become a distraction to the state universities' governing board.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.