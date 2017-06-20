3 On Your Side

How to save money on groceries

Buying groceries is probably one of the most expensive things in your family budget.

But there are some things you can do to keep you from getting sticker shock at the cash register.

Food can be expensive.

The USDA says a family of four spends on average roughly $875 to $1,045 a month at the grocery store.

So how can you save a little green while shopping for your veggies?

  • Look at your pantry and freezer, and see what you already have and use it.
  • Buy what you need. Try to only shop once a week, that way you can lower impulse buys and save gas.
  • Shop around. Find out if milk is cheaper at one store and buy it there.
  • Look at the store's ads and plan your meals around the deals.
  • Consider coupons. Try coupons.com, use the snipsnap app to organize your coupons or download checkout 51 to get rebates for things you've already bought.

There are plenty of simple ways to fatten your wallet while buying your food.

