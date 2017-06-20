Keep your private information safe when paying bills by phone

Apps can even track your phone's whereabouts, where you shop, what you buy and how much you spend. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)



It may be getting easier to use your phone to make purchases these days but it's also getting easier for hackers to get to your private information.

Typically, when using your phone to buy things, you need to use an app either from a bank, credit card or a third party like PayPal.

But according to the Consumer Federation of America, some apps store more information about you than you realize like your name, home address and email address.

They may also keep records of your calls and texts, the contacts on your phone, your calendar and websites you visit.

Apps can even track your phone's whereabouts, where you shop, what you buy and how much you spend.

Some apps may share your information with other companies, but there are simple steps to keep private information safe.

They include lock your phone when you're not using it, read an app's privacy policy and know who gets what information.

Experts also suggest to be careful when using public Wi-Fi because hackers and scammers can access your sensitive banking information.

The next time you think about paying by phone, also remember to protect yourself.

