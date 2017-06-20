Police searching for leads in killing of Pinal County couple

The Phoenix Police Department is assisting in the search for leads in the cold case of a man and woman found dead in a Mammoth, Arizona backyard in January.

Police held a news conference on Tuesday with the family of 32-year-old Mark Reynoso and 28-year-old Maria De Santiago to spread the word about their murder.

The family is asking for anyone to contact Silent Witness with any information that could help the case.

The two were found fatally shot under a backyard tree of a home in Mammoth on Jan. 31.

At 11:30 a.m., the Mammoth Police Department received a call about shots being fired in the area of 400 South Main Street.

[RELATED: Authorities release names of 3 killed in crash near Mammoth]

They arrived at the scene but were unable to locate a potential suspect and left.

About 45 minutes later, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Reynoso's home.

Mammoth Police Officers responded to the area where Reynoso and Santiago were found with fatal gunshot wounds in the backyard.

Det. Bonucci said that although Mammoth is a small town, the land is widespread and there is also a shooting range nearby so gunshots are heard daily.

"There are some witnesses that I have spoken to that are able to give me a timeline for having heard the shots," said Bonucci. "We just don't have a real good clean line of sight for most of the people who did choose to call, come forward and assess the investigation."

A 2000-2001 dark gray Ford Ranger was seen in the area around during the time of the incident.

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer on double homicide]

Investigators believe that the occupants may have information that will help investigators.

Reynoso's father, Joe Reynoso, said that he knows the two cannot come back but is hoping to get some closure from the case.

"I just hope somebody will come around," said Joe Reynoso. "Then we could take it from there and see after that. It's very tough. Very, very tough. Not just for my wife and I, but I have a big family."

Lanie Reynoso is Mark Reynoso's mother and said that dealing with his death has been so hard that she quit her job as a waitress.

"I got really forgetful. It's been crazy. I'm in la-la land all the time, numb, kind of lost. Just floating in the clouds," she said. "We really need the closure. I'd really like to see someone put away for this. It was such a brutal killing."

Santiago left behind three young boys ages 3 to 11 and Reynoso had a son.

Mark Reynoso was awaiting trial for manslaughter charges tied to a vehicle crash that killed three people on Jan. 30, 2015. It's unknown if his killing is in any way connected to that crash.

[RELATED: Authorities release names of 3 killed in crash near Mammoth]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.