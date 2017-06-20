Man standing on roof of 'prayer car' catches eyes of Loop 101 commuters

A man took his religious message on the road Tuesday morning – literally.

His car, which he stopped on westbound Loop 101 near Seventh Avenue Tuesday morning, carries the message, “Thanks Father” on its roof, “Faith” on the trunk and uses the hood and doors to direct people to Psalm 29:11.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m.

One of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s freeway cams captured photos of him standing atop his “prayer car.” He appeared to be dressed in all white.

We don’t know exactly why the man was standing on the roof of his car, but it’s a safe bet that he was either preaching or praying.

According to the King James Version of the Bible, Psalm 29:11 reads, “The LORD will give strength unto his people; the LORD will bless his people with peace.”

"There is no portion of the Bible that is as frequently read as the book of Psalms," according to Wayne Jackson of Christian Courier, which describes itself as "a journal dedicated to the investigation of biblical doctrine, Christian evidences, and ethical issues. "[The book of Psalms] provides instruction, inspiration, motivation, and consolation."

So while we do not know exactly what the man's message was, it likely fell into one of those categories.

The Department of Public Safety eventually arrived on the scene and sent the unidentified man on his way.

Maybe the heat is getting to him? We'll keep you posted. #azfamily https://t.co/a4U8VMvbjY — Heidi Goitia (@HeidiGoitia) June 20, 2017

And just like that *snap* he's gone. Scene almost clear Loop 101 @ 7th Ave. pic.twitter.com/RtEnB78NDU — Heidi Goitia (@HeidiGoitia) June 20, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.