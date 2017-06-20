2 men air-lifted from Bartlett Lake for heat-related injuries after accident, truck submerged

Video from the Penguin Air & Plumbing News Chopper showed the submerged truck, its roof barely visible in the water. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A pair of brothers in their 70s were flown to the hospital after suffering heat-related issues at Bartlett Lake Tuesday.

The original call reported a near drowning at the lake, but Lake Patrol deputies quickly learned what really happened.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the two men, along with a third brother, were loading up as they were getting ready to leave. Their truck began slipping into the water. It’s not clear what caused that.

The two brothers who were air-lifted from the lake tried to stop the slipping truck, but it just dragged them along with it.

MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said the men were flown out not because of injuries sustained in the accident, but rather for heat-related issues.

The men's conditions were not immediately available, but Enriquez tweeted that their injuries did not seem to be life-threatening.

The forecast high at Bartlett Lake for Tuesday was 116 degrees. Like a good portion of the state, including Phoenix, the area is under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Bartlett Lake is less than 90 minutes northeast of Phoenix and is a popular recreation destination in the Tonto National Forest.

