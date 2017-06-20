Local teen needs help with handmade camouflage quilts for the troops

Looking for a way to get out of the heat and help the community while at it?

You can join 15-year-old Fiala Richard in making 160 camouflage quilts for three units of Luke Air Force Base who will soon be deployed to the Middle East.

This act of kindness is all for the final pursuit of Fiala earning the Girl Scout Gold Award. The award, which is equivalent to the Boy Scout's Eagle Award, requires young girls to put on a large service project amongst other tasks such as completing a workbook.

Fiala is hosting a week of sewing at the Ultimate Sewing Place in Glendale and needs all the help she can get.

She manages a team of women on the machines as well as other people who are helping cut and measure the fabric and iron the quilts.

Her favorite part of the community service project is, "Doing service to troops overseas who are risking their lives for us and being able to help them out," Fiala said.

The idea came from her by her sewing instructor, Alexia Veatch, who is working hard to make Fiala’s dream to help a success.

Each quilt requires 4 to 6 hours to create and a lot of energy.

Fiala admits this service project is also good sewing practice.

She designed the quilts specifically so the troops will be able to attach them to the outside of their packs in order to not loose the valuable holding room inside.

Fiala and her sewing instructor Alexia have already delivered their first case of camo quilts.

Since their first delivery, these have been a hot commodity. Alexia explained, “I got a call after we delivered our first one and he wanted to get two more for more troops. So we are going to work on those next.”

As the orders get larger, anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute.

This community service project is asking for all the help they can get. Fiala and her team have 150 quilts left to get out to the troops by the end of July.

Currently, the team is asking for anyone with the time who is wanting to lend a helping hand to come on over.

You do not need to be a pro to help contribute to the quilts, if you can work a pair of scissors then you can contribute to the project.

Fiala plans to drop off 25 quilts at Luke Air Force Base this Friday when she will get the opportunity to speak to some airmen face to face.

You can help by heading over to the Ultimate Sewing Place this week to not only lend a much-needed hand but also give a little patriotic salute to service before the 4th of July holiday.

