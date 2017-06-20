Manhunt Monday: Suspect robs Phoenix Super Carniceria at gunpoint

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a Super Carniceria. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a Super Carniceria at 73rd Avenue and Indian School Road on a Saturday afternoon earlier this month.

The suspect is seen on camera ordering the clerks while he holds a semi-auto handgun in his hands.

He proceeded to cock the gun and grabs what he can from the register and other times before taking off on foot.

Police described the approximately 27-year-old suspect as a Hispanic male, around 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds. He also has a tattoo of the Virgin Mary’s face on the back of his neck and the name Maria tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Police also have a warrant out for the arrest of 27-year-old Scotland Delarosa.

He is wanted for probation violating after an attempted sexual assault charge.

Delarosa is described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has various tattoos including the word “Boston” on his neck.

If you have any information on these suspects, call Silent Witness at 480-Witness or visit silentwitness.org.

