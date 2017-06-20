Man in critical condition after domestic altercation leads to stabbing in Tempe

They were both injured and one is in critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing altercation, according to Tempe police.

Police said the stabbing resulted from a domestic situation involving a woman, her new boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend.

The woman's ex-boyfriend showed up at her apartment near University Drive and Rural Road around 3:30 a.m.and got into an altercation with her new boyfriend.

The new boyfriend was stabbed several times and is in critical condition, police said.

The woman was also transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend, called police after the leaving the scene and told police it was in self-defense.

Police are still investigating the scene.

