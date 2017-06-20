20-year-old male in critical condition after shooting himself in head

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
A 20-year-old male shot himself in the head in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A 20-year-old male shot himself in the head in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
He is in critical but stable condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) He is in critical but stable condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A 20-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after shooting himself in the head early Tuesday morning, according to Phoenix police.

The man approached neighbors near Kachina Trail and 14th Avenue around 2 a.m. and borrowed a cigarette.

For some reason, the man pulled out a gun and began hitting himself in the head with it, police said.

The gun then discharged, hitting the man in the head.

Police said they do not know if it's accidental or a suicide attempt.

He was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.