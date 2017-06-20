MCSO reminds owners to keep pets cool during extreme heat

With the excessive heat, don't forget to take care of your pets. [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]

With these high temperatures, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reminding pet parents to keep their animals cool during this time.

Owners are required by law to make sure their pets are taken care of. This including providing water and shelter for their pets.

MCSO says while it doesn't have to be a doghouse, owners are still required to have some sort of shade.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme Heat]

According to MCSO, owners need to know the direction the sun to make sure there's some shade all day long.

[RELATED: Gov. Ducey signs bill allowing hot car rescues of kids and pets]

"If you have a dog and it's directly chained out in the yard and there's no shelter around and it's in direct sunlight say today," said Det. Dee Daniel with MCSO's Animal Crimes Unit.

[RAW VIDEO: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office briefing to alert pet owners about the heat]

"And as hot as it's going to be you think that dog's going to last? No, it's not going to last at all."

[RELATED: Protect your dog's paws in extreme heat]

MCSO added when temps get this hot, they get a lot of calls to investigate cases of animal neglect and cruelty.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.