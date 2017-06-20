Authorities: 2 Arizona prison inmate deaths may be homicide

Authorities say the deaths of Arizona prison inmates in Eloy and Buckeye are being investigated as suspected homicides. (Source: Department of Corrections)

Authorities say the deaths of Arizona prison inmates in Eloy and Buckeye are being investigated as suspected homicides.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials says 37-year-old Jeffrey Jensen died Monday at a Phoenix hospital after suffering head injuries during an unwitnessed June 15 assault by other inmates.

Jensen had been in prison since 2014 after being sentenced out of Maricopa County to three years and nine months for a narcotics violation.

Red Rock Correctional Center staff found 49-year-old Richard Slaughter unconscious in his cell on June 2.

They say Slaughter suffered head injuries from suspected blunt force trauma and died last Friday.

Corrections officials say Slaughter was sentenced to two years in prison earlier this year out of Santa Cruz County for unlawful distribution of images and resisting arrest.

