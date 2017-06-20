Couple mourning dog that drowned at pet resort

Matthew Spott says he took his bulldog named Matilda to "Always Unleashed Pet Resort" in Scottsdale, where it drowned. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Scottsdale couple say that a pet resort is responsible for the death of their 6-year-old bulldog and consider taking legal action. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Scottsdale couple say that a pet resort is responsible for the death of their 6-year-old bulldog and consider taking legal action.

Matthew Spott says he took his bulldog named Matilda to "Always Unleashed Pet Resort" in Scottsdale on Saturday. He told the staff that Matilda couldn't swim and to keep her away from the pool. According to Spott, the staff understood, but two hours later he got a call saying Matilda drowned.

"We put our trust in the wrong people. We trusted them that Matilda is going to be OK. We trusted them that she would have a fun day," Spott said.

Spott confronted staff who did apologize for the death. On the resort's Facebook page, the owner posted a message apologizing again about the dog's death, but that post has since been removed.

We reached out to "Always Unleashed Pet Resort" and the owner didn't want to comment due to possible legal issues. She did, however, confirm that 77 dogs were at the facility that day. As for Spott, he has hired a lawyer to consider how to proceed forward.

"This is about making sure that something like this never happens again."

Spott and his wife have set up a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JusticeForMatilda/

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.