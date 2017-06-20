Urban farms still picking in extreme heat

Crops are under extra stress with the extreme heat. (19 June 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News]

When the heat becomes extreme, urban farms take additional measures to keep their crops alive.

Tomalchoff Farm, at 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale, has 20 acres of crops ready to pick.

"We're out irrigating today," Bill Tolmachoff said, as water flowed down his rows of tomatoes, peas, corn and okra.

"The okra loves the heat," he said.

Cucumbers and melons are also still on the vines in the fields, which flooded for 12 hours today.

Most of the farm work is done in the early mornings, before dawn.

"We try to get the picking done early, because that's when the sugar is up in the fruit. Once it gets hot, the sugar runs back into the roots," Tolmachoff said.

He says the intense heat sent the crops into "survival mode," which is typical for late June.

"Instead of producing more big fruit, what you see is what you're going to have. You're not getting 4-pound tomatoes. They'll be half a pound now," he said.

Still, a few mornings each week, the farm opens for "u-pick," and the farm stand out front will remain open for the next few weeks, too.

The monsoon rain, combined with the heat, usually kills the crops in early July.

