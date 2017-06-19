Cyber security experts raise concerns about e-cigarettes

Security system experts are now warning the public that e-cigarettes can be modified to hack someone's computer.
Ken Colburn with Data Doctors said the recent concerns about e-cigarettes should be expanded to include anything that connects to a computer.
The warnings go out all the the time about protecting your cell phone and computer from hackers.

Now there's something else to worry about -- e-cigarettes.

Security system experts are now warning the public that e-cigarettes can be modified to hack someone's computer.

"I absolutely thought my e-cigarette was safe from hackers," said Priscilla Vinson of Phoenix.

"I would never in a million years have thought of that."

Here's a how it works: Hackers find a way to add a malicious chip to an e-cigarette, then sell it to an unsuspecting buyer. When the owner uses a USB port to charge the e-cig on a computer, the hacker can take control of the computer and upload malicious malware.

Ken Colburn with Data Doctors said the recent concerns about e-cigarettes should be expanded to include anything that connects to a computer.

"Really the function is -- any USB device -- anything that can plug into a USB port is really at risk because something can be planted on a device that basically can infiltrate and compromise your computer," said Colburn.

Colburn suggested the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to buy e-cigarettes from a reputable dealer, or not connect them to a computer.

