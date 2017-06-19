PD: Man hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

A man was hospitalized Monday night after a shooting in west Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was injured during a shooting Monday night in west Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of N. 45th Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

Refresh this developing story for updates.

