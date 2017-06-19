Arizona Board of Regents chair Greg Patterson has resigned

A member of the Arizona Board of Regents has announced his resignation from the board, effectively immediately.

Greg Patterson submitted his letter of resignation Monday to board president Eileen Klein.

He was appointed to the board by then Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer in 2012 and has served as chair since last July.

Bill Ridenour, current vice chair of the board, will become chair on July 1.

In a statement, Patterson says regents serve as volunteers for an eight-year term "that comes with heavy responsibilities and requires thousands of hours of intense effort."

He says his opportunity to "participate in that effort and share those responsibilities for the last five years has been a great honor."

