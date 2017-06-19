Just say NO to hiking in the extreme heat

Hiking in the extreme heat is not advised. (19 June 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News]

"It's a beautiful day for a hike today," said Joe Smith.

The warning signs are up, the hiking rules displayed, but that doesn't stop people from going up the trail.

"Hiked Sedona yesterday and hiking here today, it's just happens to be the hottest weather on the planet at the moment," said Kara Jones.

One hundred eighteen degrees to be exact.

"I’m nuts, that's just who I am," said Jones.

Perhaps it's a good thing that park rangers are keeping an eye out for overheated hikers. Park Ranger David Metzler said, "We are monitoring the mountains very close right now, based on the extreme heat."

Rangers are going up and down the mountain doing welfare checks and handing out water as needed.

They are also reminding hikers to replenish electrolytes.

"You need some Gatorade, peanuts, anything salty, 'cause that's what your body depletes the fastest and water won't do it alone," said Metzler.

And if you are not an avid hiker?

"If you can't make it up and down the mountain in an hour you probably shouldn't be doing it," said Metzler.

You also shouldn't do it during the afternoon. Rangers encourage hikers to come to the trail as soon as they open at 5:30am.

"That's the most pleasant time on the mountain, at sunrise," said Metzler.

