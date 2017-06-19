DPS Roadside Motor Assistance

Roadside super heroes

Posted: Updated:
By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Connect
DPS Roadside Motor Assistance patrols our Valley freeways day and night looking for drivers in distress. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) DPS Roadside Motor Assistance patrols our Valley freeways day and night looking for drivers in distress. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Got a flat tire? No worries, they can change it. Radiator overheating? They have water to cool it down. If you run out of gas, they've got enough to get you to the closest station. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Got a flat tire? No worries, they can change it. Radiator overheating? They have water to cool it down. If you run out of gas, they've got enough to get you to the closest station. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

DPS Roadside Motor Assistance patrols our Valley freeways day and night looking for drivers in distress.

"It rumbled and then I looked down and was like holy cow I’m out of gas. I called 911 and DPS showed up and probably saved my life," said Mark Staple.

Got a flat tire? No worries, they can change it. Radiator overheating? They have water to cool it down. If you run out of gas, they've got enough to get you to the closest station.

"We carry jacks, water, basic hand tools, traffic control devices like cones and flares," said Mike Fry of DPS.

In the summer, DPS estimates they stop about 30 to 40 times a day for stranded drivers. With temperatures in the triple digits, they make sure they have plenty of water.

"We carry usually two to three cases of bottled water in our trucks," said Fry.

Handing them out to everyone they help and drivers are grateful.

"Hopefully, their day will get better," said Fry. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Ashlee DeMartinoAshlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.

Click to learn more about Ashlee.

Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor

An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.

As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.

Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.

Fun Facts About Ashlee

  • Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
  • Worked for Mattel as Barbie
  • Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
  • World Traveler
  • Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
  • Cat named Tino

Hide bio