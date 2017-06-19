Roadside super heroes

Got a flat tire? No worries, they can change it. Radiator overheating? They have water to cool it down. If you run out of gas, they've got enough to get you to the closest station. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

DPS Roadside Motor Assistance patrols our Valley freeways day and night looking for drivers in distress. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"It rumbled and then I looked down and was like holy cow I’m out of gas. I called 911 and DPS showed up and probably saved my life," said Mark Staple.

"We carry jacks, water, basic hand tools, traffic control devices like cones and flares," said Mike Fry of DPS.

In the summer, DPS estimates they stop about 30 to 40 times a day for stranded drivers. With temperatures in the triple digits, they make sure they have plenty of water.

"We carry usually two to three cases of bottled water in our trucks," said Fry.

Handing them out to everyone they help and drivers are grateful.

"Hopefully, their day will get better," said Fry.

