Father pleads for 8-month-old baby's safe return

Madeline Jones was last seen with her son William Jones-Gouchenour in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Jacob Gouchenour says a judge granted dual parental custody to him and his ex-wife Madeline. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The father of 8-month-old William Jones-Gouchenour plead for his safe return. The baby and his mother, Madeline Jones, have been missing since Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mesa mother Madeline Jones and her 8-month-old baby William Jones-Gouchenour have been missing since Thursday.

Jacob Gouchenour, the baby's father, has been in Arizona since ending his semester at Brigham Young University. Gouchenour says a judge granted dual parental custody to him and his ex-wife Madeline.

Last Wednesday was the first day he had a parental visit with his son. A later visit that afternoon was cancelled by Jones and he has not seen his son since.

On Monday morning, the lawyer for Gouchenour filed a motion, petitioning the court to have full custody of baby William. Judge Stephen Hopkins granted the motion. This afternoon the baby's father made a plea for the baby's safe return.

"Just be safe, please. I don't know why it has to keep getting worse and worse. I"m trying to be a good parent, I wanna be part of his life. I just want him to come back," said Gouchenour at his Mesa attorney's office Monday afternoon.

Gouchenour went on to say his ex-wife suffers from a mental illness and due to her behavior in the past, she could be putting baby William in harm's way.

"I believe she is desperate because she lost in court and all of these avenues are closing," he added.

If you have any information about Jones and baby William's whereabouts, you are asked to call Mesa police.

