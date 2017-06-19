Phoenix Zoo keeps cool as the summer heats up

Zookeepers regularly monitor the animals assessing for signs of heat exhaustion, lethargy and abnormal activity. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

With the summer nearing record-breaking temperatures, this summer the Phoenix Zoo is taking extra precautions to keep its animals and visitors cool, and comfortable.

Many animals that call the Phoenix Zoo home tolerate extreme temperatures, but it is important to give them relief from the summer heat. Each habitat uses trees, bushes and logs to provide relief, but the zoo makes sure to give them extra protection from the heat, according to Phoenix Zoo.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Extreme Heat]

Pigs, warthogs and tortoises wallow in man-made mud baths. Residents of the Monkey Village and elephant habitat are treated with cool sprinkler showers and air-conditioned day rooms are available for orangutans.

Zookeepers regularly monitor the animals assessing for signs of heat exhaustion, lethargy and abnormal activity.

Visitors are encouraged to take breaks and stay cool during their visit at the zoo. Splash pads and the Stingray Bay touch tank are great options to escape the heat.

[RELATED: How to stay cool at the Phoenix Zoo]

RELATED: Beat the heat at the Phoenix Zoo]

[RELATED: Phoenix Zoo's summer hours start June 1]

Summer hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. continue through August 31. Members of the zoo receive special early entry at 6 a.m.