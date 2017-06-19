Desert Vista's 3-time state discus champion Elijah Mason always striving to be the best

Elijah Mason eyes the future with great promise, heading to the University of Washington on a Track and Field Scholarship. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Elijah Mason eyes the future with great promise, heading to the University of Washington on a Track and Field Scholarship.

The humble athlete walks away from Desert Vista High School as one of the greatest track and field athletes of all time. Mason is a three-time state discus champion and won the shot put title his senior year.

He was so dominant in the discus, he won the 2017 state championship by 40 feet over the second place finisher.

Mason is the type of athlete who is never satisfied, spending hours working on his technique.

It is that kind of dedication that has made him an elite discus thrower in Arizona.

Mason comes from a great family, he has two older brothers and his mom is very special to him.

She raised the family after his father was killed in a car accident in 2004. She is his motivation.

Maybe one day, he'll compete for gold in the Olympics.

You can expect great things from Elijah Mason because he's always striving to be the best.

