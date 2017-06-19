Big bill! Here's how much it costs to cool large Valley buildings

At Chase Field summer can be pricey too. In August, the average daily cost for power is around $12,000 a day. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

This is the hottest week of the year so far and on any given street, the hum of air conditioners is now the soundtrack to the summer.

And on ASU's Tempe campus, that hum is more of a roar at the central plant.

Facility Management Executive Director Alex Kohnen helps keep every building cool with a chilled water system that snakes through 5 miles of tunnels underground.

Last year, the bill was $1 million in August with air conditioning making up the bulk of it.

“We’re operating class here from about 7 in the morning to 11 at night,” Kohnen said. “You can imagine trying to be in a classroom when it’s 120 degrees how a student would learn, so we don’t have much of a choice.”

At Chase Field summer can be pricey too. In August, the average daily cost for power is around $12,000 a day. Most of that cost is to cool the nearly 50,000 seats in the stadium.

Summer events keep the power on at University of Phoenix Stadium where the average monthly energy bill during summer months is around $250,000, according to data provided by the stadium. Wow!

Whether it’s a home, stadium or campus, as much as we may hate the bills, it is part of life living in the desert!

“A cardinal sin is to lose air conditioning in Phoenix in August, Kohnen said. We just can’t afford to do that.”

