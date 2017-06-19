Explosive device is deactivated near Lake Havasu City

The Lake Havasu City Police Department's Bomb Squad deactivated an explosive device found on a resident's driveway. (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

A bomb squad was able to deactivate an explosive device that was found on a driveway northwest of Lake Havasu City.

Mohave County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious package outside a home on 2100 block of E Mescalero Drive about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say the 4-inch by 6-inch package was wrapped in red tape with a cylinder inside surrounded by crushed gravel.

All 20 neighboring houses were evacuated and a perimeter of about 100 yards was set in all directions. Road closures were established to prevent the public from entering the area.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department's bomb squad arrived on the scene and determined the device had real explosives.

The bomb squad was able to deactivate the device and evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes about 11 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say the incident remains under investigation.

