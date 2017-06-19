Arizona Rattlers Darrell Monroe takes different path to play pro football

Arizona Rattlers' rookie running back Darrell Monroe was able to get another chance at football thanks to social media. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Rattlers' rookie running back Darrell Monroe is loving life. The first-year player is leading the Indoor Football League in rushing at 55 yards a game and is a big reason why the team has clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference.

How Monroe ended up playing for the Rattlers is a wild story.

Helping to support his pregnant girlfriend, Monroe was working in a factory in Denton, Texas. Rattlers' head coach Kevin Guy heard about Monroe and reached out to him through his girlfriend's Facebook page.

The connection has paid off big for both sides.

Monroe went under the radar out of college after two great years at Arizona Western, where he was named the Conference Offensive Player of the Year two straight seasons. Unfortunately, he didn't do well in the classroom and couldn't find a place to take his game. Years later and wiser, Monroe no longer takes things for granted.

He is determined to give his newborn son Noah the best life possible. Maybe with some luck, he'll get invited to an NFL Camp.

"That would be great," said Monroe. In the meantime, he's focused on winning a championship ring.

