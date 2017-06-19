House fire sends smoke over downtown Phoenix

Smoke from a house fire near the downtown area. (19 June 2017) [Source: Arizona Dept. of Transportation]

Smoke from a house fire could be seen from miles away after a palm tree and a home caught fire in Phoenix Monday.

Phoenix Fire Dept. spokeswoman Captain Reda Bigler said fire fighters found the home in flames shortly after 1 p.m. as they arrived at the home south of I-10 near 11th Street at Moreland.

One person who lived in the back part of the home was able to get out of the house without being injured.

Bigler said it is unclear if the fire started in a palm tree then spread to the one story home, or perhaps the other way around.

Their job was complicated as live power wires came down as a result of the fire, said Bigler.

The extreme heat makes the fire fighters job that much harder, "this was an extremely hot fire on a hot day," said Bigler.

Under these hot circumstances additional fire fighters are used, said Bigler, and we rotate crews in order to keep them relieved.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.