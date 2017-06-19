Dec. 14 trial set for man accused in Phoenix serial killings

A man accused in a string of serial killings in Phoenix is scheduled for trial on Dec. 14 in the one death in which he has been charged.

Aaron Saucedo made a brief appearance in court Monday on a murder charge in the death of 61-year-old Raul Romero.

Five weeks ago, Saucedo was booked on suspicion of murder in eight other killings, but charges haven't yet been filed in those crimes.

The only comments Saucedo made in court was in answering questions about his name and birth date.

He wore leg chains and dark plastic-framed glasses and sported a thin mustache.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and declared that he was innocent of the killings.

Outside court, Saucedo's attorney, Dean Roskosz, declined to comment on the case.

