Tuna Antipasto Salad Bowl

Ingredients

8 cups salad greens, washed and torn into bite-size pieces

1 (15 ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 ounce) can whole pitted black olives, drained

1 (14 ounce) jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

2 (5 ounce) cans tuna, drained

8 ounces cooked and chilled shell pasta

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1 cup chopped tomato

1 1/2 cups Italian-style salad dressing, or to taste

Directions

Prep: 12 m | Ready in: 2 h 15m

Toss salad greens, garbanzo beans, black olives, artichoke hearts, tuna, shell pasta, cucumber, and tomato together in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate salad until lettuce is crisp and mixture is chilled, at least 2 hours.

Toss salad with salad dressing immediately before serving.

Servings: 8

Calories: 373

Note: You have a little room to get creative. Try a different kind of pasta or perhaps substitute chicken or shrimp for the tuna. You also might add different veggies and strips of mozzarella or provalone. If you're looking for a little crunch, try throwing in some baked cheese bites or crisps.

