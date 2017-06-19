Refreshing Summer Squash Salad

Ingredients

2 yellow squash, shaved into thin strips

1 zucchini, shaved into thin strips

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 slices prosciutto, chopped

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

Prep: 25 m | Cook: 5 m | Ready in: 30 m

Toss yellow squash and zucchini with salt in a large bowl.

Whisk mint, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, and black pepper in a small bowl; pour over squash mixture. Toss to coat.

Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat; cook and stir prosciutto in the hot skillet until crisp, about 2 minutes. (Optional)

Divide squash salad over 4 plates. Evenly sprinkle prosciutto and feta cheese over salads.

Servings: 4

Calories: 123

