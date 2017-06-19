Heat wave: American Airlines cancels 43 Tuesday flights because of heat

American Airlines has canceled 43 flights on Tuesday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport due to the heat wave sweeping through the state. Another seven flights have been delayed.

The extreme heat has impacted regional flights operated by Mesa Airlines and SkyWest Airlines.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme Heat]

[WEATHER: Your local forecast | Severe Weather Alerts]

The maximum operating temperature for each aircraft type is based on manufacturer data.

Airbus: 127 degrees

Boeing: 126 degrees

Bombardier CRJ regional aircraft: 118 degrees

[RELATED: American Airlines alerting Phoenix passengers of potential heat-related delays]

American Eagle is operated by Mesa and SkyWest Airlines and uses the CRJ aircraft to and from Phoenix.

Usually, American Eagle has 90 departures and 90 arrivals daily.

The next few days will be a different story.

During the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. window for regional flights on the CRJ aircraft, there will only be 15 departures and 17 arrivals daily.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday's high temperature will be 116 degrees, which is below the 118-degree limit for the Bombardier CRJ regional aircraft.

[RELATED: Phoenix heat wave: Too hot to fly?]

American Airlines also issued a statement to all traveling customers offering flexibility to change travel plans without a fee.

This will be effective for customers traveling to and from Phoenix between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time on June 19 to 21.

They are asked to contact the reservations team for rebooking options or request a full refund.

Flight changes can be made by contacting reservations at 1-800-433-7300. (Click or tap number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app or at aa.com before heading to the airport.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.