PD: NC mother caught on camera trying to suffocate baby at hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Police say a mother of a 1-year old boy tried to suffocate her son in his room at a North Carolina hospital.

Authorities say nurses at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte were watching their monitors Sunday and noticed the boy had trouble breathing when 32-year-old Maggie Dixon was alone with him.

Police say hospital workers saw Dixon try to suffocate the boy when they watched surveillance video of the room.

Authorities say she is charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. She remained in jail Monday and it wasn't known if she had a lawyer.

Authorities say the boy remains in the hospital. The Department of Social Services is also investigating.

