Zesty Cold Chicken Pasta Salad

Ingredients

1 (8 ounce) package rotini pasta

1 cup fat-free mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried mustard

24 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (15 ounce) can peas, drained

2 (5 ounce) cans chicken packed in water, drained*

1 pinch paprika

Directions

Prep: 10 m | Cook: 13 m | Ready in: 23 m

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water.

Mix mayonnaise, lemon pepper seasoning, and dried mustard together in a large bowl. Mix in cherry tomatoes, peas, and chicken. Fold in rotini. Sprinkle paprika over salad before serving.

* Note: try substituting tuna for the chicken.

Servings: 4

Calories: 447

