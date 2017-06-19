Strawberry Gazpacho

Ingredients

3 pints hulled strawberries

1/2 cucumber - peeled, seeded, and chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 bunch green onions, minced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried tarragon

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 large avocado - peeled, pitted, and cubed

Directions

Prep: 30 m | Ready in: 2 h h30 m

Blend 3 pints strawberries, 1/2 the cucumber, 1/2 the onion, 1/4 cup cilantro, and 1/4 cup parsley in a blender on high speed until pureed, about 30 seconds. Pour the pureed mixture into a large bowl.

Stir 1 pint strawberries, 1/2 the cucumber, 1/2 the onion, 1/4 cup cilantro, 1/4 cup parsley, green onions, jalapeno pepper, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, garlic, tarragon, basil, hot pepper sauce, and black pepper into the pureed strawberry mixture. Spread avocado cubes over the top of the gazpacho.

Cover the bowl and chill gazpacho thoroughly, at least 2 hours, before serving.

Servings: 6

Calories: 231

