Queen of Clean: Great uses for hydrogen peroxide

All of these tips use 3 percent concentration of hydrogen peroxide. This is what you would find at the drug store. Remember, most sprayers will fit on the top of the peroxide bottle. Peroxide should always be stored in a dark opaque bottle like it comes in. Light destroys peroxide.

Disinfect

Always keep a spray bottle of peroxide and one of white vinegar in the kitchen. You can disinfect counter tops, sinks and appliances with it. It will not only disinfect the kitchen but also give it a fresh smell. TO USE: First spray the peroxide and then spray the vinegar over it. Let sit 3 to 5 minutes and dry with a paper towel or cloth.

Clean Sponges

Combine equal parts hydrogen peroxide and warm water in a shallow bowl, and let the sponge soak for about 15 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. Do this once a week. Sponges are one of the dirtiest most bacteria filled things in your kitchen.

Blood

Pour it directly onto the stain and let it sit for about five minutes. Blot and rinse in cold water. You may need to repeat this once or twice to fully lift the stain. Word of warning: as a mild bleach, it can also whiten your clothes use caution!



Stained Tiles & Stone counter tops

No matter what the culprit was, hydrogen peroxide works wonders on removing stains from stone and tile. Combine it with flour to create a thick paste and apply to the stain. Let it sit overnight covered in plastic wrap. Carefully remove in the morning.



Clean Toilet Bowls

Pour ½ cup of peroxide into the bowl and let it soak for about 20-30 minutes before scrubbing clean.

Clean Out the Refrigerator

Non-toxic hydrogen peroxide is an ideal cleaner for your fridge. Apply, let it sit a few minutes, and wipe clean.

Clean up Mold

Hydrogen peroxide works well on mold. Spray and let sit 10 minutes. Respray and scrub with a brush. Rinse, respray and let it dry.

Whiten Grout

Mix hydrogen peroxide with white flour to create a thick paste. Apply to grout and cover with plastic wrap overnight. The next day, simply rinse with water.

Disinfect Cutting Boards

Spray hydrogen peroxide on cutting boards to kill germs and bacteria from raw meat and other foods that may have soaked into the surface of the board. Let sit on the surface for 10 minutes and then rinse with hot water.

Remove Organic Stains

Mix two parts hydrogen peroxide with one part dish detergent and apply to organic stains (coffee, wine, blood, sweat, etc.) to remove them.

Remember, hydrogen peroxide will bleach darker fabrics.

Cleanse Dehumidifiers

Add a pint of hydrogen peroxide to one gallon of water and run the solution through humidifiers to disinfect and remove any mold or mildew that may be growing inside.