Man found dead inside Prescott home has been identified

A man found dead in a Prescott home Saturday evening has been identified.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the man is James Beryl Johnson, 50.

Deputies responded to the home off Highway 89 in Prescott Saturday after gunshots were heard.

When Yavapai County Sheriffs deputies arrived, they discovered Johnson's body.

Johnson lived at the home with his wife, 48, and his stepson, 19. Both were also inside the home at the time and provided statements to deputies. Their names are not being released.

The specific circumstances concerning the death are still under investigation and deputies are still conducting several interviews.

The medical examiner's office is working on determining the exact cause and manner of death.

More information will be released as details become available.

