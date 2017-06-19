Cold Beet Soup

Ingredients

4 eggs *

1 quart buttermilk

1 pound beets, peeled and shredded

1 large English cucumber - peeled, quartered, and sliced

1/4 cup minced chives

1 bunch fresh dill, minced

Directions

Prep: 20 m | Cook: 15 m | Ready in: 1 d 35 m

Place the eggs into a saucepan in a single layer and cover the eggs with water by 1 inch. Cover the saucepan and bring the water to a boil. Remove from the heat and let the eggs stand in the hot water for 15 minutes; drain. Cool the eggs under cold running water in the sink. Peel and chop the eggs.

Pour the buttermilk into a large bowl; add the eggs, beets, cucumber, chives, and dill. Stir gently to combine. Chill in refrigerator for 1 full day before serving.

Servings: 8

Calories: 115

* Note: If you don't want to fire up the stove, you can buy hard-boiled eggs already made.

