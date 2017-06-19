Honeydew Blueberry Soup

Ingredients

1 honeydew melon

1 pint blueberries

6 oatmeal cookies

Directions

Prep: 10 m | Ready in: 45 m

Cut the melon from the rind and into chunks. Puree until smooth in a food processor or blender. Pour into a large bowl and stir blueberries into pureed melon. Chill until quite cold.

To serve, ladle soup into individual bowls and crumble an oatmeal cookie over each serving.

Servings: 6

Calories: 176

