Money saving apps at your fingertips

Attorney survives 5 days in desert by drinking urine, eating cactus
A Southern California attorney survived for five days lost in the desert by drinking his own urine and eating cactus after breaking his heel and pelvis on what was supposed to be a half-day hike.More >
Woman finds identical twin sister after 33 years apart
Amanda Dunford was only seven or eight years old when she learned she had a twin sister.More >
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Iowa family found dead in Mexico inhaled a toxic gas, authorities say
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
PD: Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in west Phoenix
A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Wrong-way driver involved in crash killing 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite
Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona for hours Saturday.More >
Good Samaritans jump in to help Chandler police officer fighting with suspect
Justin Erickson didn't think twice about jumping into action to help a Chandler police officer arrest 32-year-old Mathew Martinez, who was wanted for drugs and shoplifting.More >
'He's a fighter' - 2-year-old diagnosed with rare 'Vanishing Bone' disease
'He's a fighter' - 2-year-old diagnosed with rare 'Vanishing Bone' disease
An Ottawa County boy is battling a disease so rare, less than 300 cases have been reported in the entire world.
PD: Man shot, killed after argument with brother in Phoenix
A man was fatally shot by his brother Saturday evening in Phoenix.More >
Take a flight back to the 1970s with a retro dining experience
Get ready for a flight back in time.More >
