10 easy summer dishes

When it’s a bajillion degrees outside (only a slight exaggeration), the last thing you want to do is heat up the kitchen to cook. Seriously, firing up the stove or flipping on the oven is generally not something you want to do.

Also, many people find that big, heavy meals are a bit less appealing when it’s so hot. They prefer lighter fare.

That in mind, we put together a list of 10 easy summer meals that require minimal – if any -- cooking. In most cases, what little cooking is needed can be done ahead of time during a cooler part of the day or in the microwave.

Do you have any favorite summer dishes? Email 'em to us so we can share them with the rest of Arizona's Family. (Please be sure to include a picture of your culinary masterpiece!)

Enjoy!

1. Summer Chickpea Salad | Photo for app users

Delicious and inexpensive, this is a breeze to whip up. You will love this sunny salad packed with seasonal tomatoes, basil, and garlic.

2. Easy Summer Gazpacho | Photo for app users

The fresh taste of the sauce shines through with the addition of fresh cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes, and basil. Add as much hot sauce as you dare to create the perfect cold soup for hot summer. This recipe is also gluten free.

3. Somen and Creamy Krab and Cucumber Salad | Photo for app users

This Japanese-inspired salad is sure to please adventurous eaters.

4. Mexican Bean Salad | Photo for app users

Plant-based meals offer a variety of heart health benefits for you and your family. Beans are an inexpensive source of protein and soluble fiber that can help control LDL (harmful) cholesterol levels.

5. Honeydew Blueberry Soup | Photo for app users

A cold soup of honeydew and blueberries. Top with whipped topping, if desired.

6. Cold Beet Soup | Photo for app users

This Lithuanian family recipe from the old country makes an awesome summer soup!

7. Strawberry Gazpacho | Photo for app users

Classic gazpacho using strawberries instead of tomato.

8. Zesty Cold Chicken Pasta Salad | Photo for app users

A quick, easy, tasty, and colorful chicken pasta salad that looks as great as it tastes. Serve at room temperature or cool for at least 1 hour.



9. Refreshing Summer Squash Salad | Photo for app users

Great dinner for the summer!

10. Tuna Antipasto Salad Bowl | Photo for app users

When the weather gets hot, this big salad is great for supper. This part antipasto, part tuna pasta salad is a family favorite. With some crusty bread, it is a meal all in itself. It is easily adaptable to your family's preferences.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.