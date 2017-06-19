SLIDESHOW: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 at the Rose Bowl

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Catherine Holland and Chris Reed) (Source: Catherine Holland and Chris Reed)

U2 is expanding its hit The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, including a show at University of Phoenix in Glendale on Sept. 19.

APPS: Click/tap here for slideshow

Click/tap here for full story >>>

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.