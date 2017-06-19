U2 bringing The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 to University of Phoenix Stadium

U2 is expanding its hit The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, including a show at University of Phoenix in Glendale on Sept. 19.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

Other new show locations include Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Kansas City, New Orleans, St. Louis, & San Diego followed by concerts in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Santiago and Sao Paulo. Phoenix was a late addition to the new dates.

[SLIDESHOW: U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 at the Rose Bowl in May]

The legendary band has some special ties to the Valley.

The original Joshua Tree Tour in 1987 started at ended at Arizona State University. In addition, the film “Rattle and Hum” including footage shot during the concert at Sun Devil Stadium.

But the ties are not just historical.

ASU Professor Albert Rios’ “Border” Poem is currently included on giant video screens during the pre-show of the current tour.

[READ MORE: U2's world tour features 'border' poetry by ASU professor | The Border: A Double Sonnet]

[RELATED: ASU professor is Arizona's first poet laureate]

The 30th-anniversary tour, during which U2 plays the entire album from start to finish, has garnered rave reviews.

“Thirty years can't dull searing music, hopeful lyrics or the captivating Irish band behind them,” wrote USA Today.

“They are a live act simply without peer... it really felt like they were reapplying for the job of the best band in the world by showing how they earned the title in the first place,” according to Rolling Stone.

“The iconic rockers not only unpack a masterpiece but provide moments to hold on to forever,” according to Consequence of Sound.

The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour opened in Vancouver on May 12. At this point, it’s scheduled to wrap up with two concerts in Sao Paulo.

Beck will open U2’s Sept. 19 concert at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Ticket prices start at $35. General admission floor tickets are $70.

[GET TICKETS: Ticketmaster.com]

There will be an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com starting Tuesday, June 20 (10 a.m.) through Thursday, June 22 (5 p.m.) local times for U2.com subscribers. There will be a four-ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a six-ticket limit commencing with public sales. In North America, all floor tickets will be paperless unless otherwise noted.

JUST ANNOUNCED: U2 adds Phoenix show to The Joshua Tree Tour on 9/19 at University of Phoenix stadium! https://t.co/g3N3Glsu4L — Live Nation-Phoenix (@LiveNationPHX) June 19, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.