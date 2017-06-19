Maggie Fire burning near Bumble Bee

A wildfire that has grown to more than 600 acres has forced the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a portion of southbound Interstate 17 at Cordes Junction for a time.

The Maggie Fire is burning just west of I-17 near Bumble Bee, which is a bit north of Sunset Point, according to InciWeb.com.

ADOT has since reopened I-17 in the area, but warned drivers via Twitter that “fire conditions can change rapidly and the highway could close again, if needed.”

“The Bumble Bee Ranch is under a recommended evacuation,” Incident Commander Robroy Williams posted on InciWeb.

According to the ranch's website, more than a dozen people call the place home, along with more than 40 horses, three goats and a herd of 18 roping cattle.

The Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was over the area, showing flames burning grass and shrubs in a valley at the foot of the Bradshaw Mountains.

The Maggie Fire was reported just after midnight on Sunday. It "became active" Sunday afternoon. Crews worked through the night to contain the flames.

ADOT said that Sunset Point would be closed through Tuesday because fire crews were using it for staging.

At this point, there are about 100 people assigned to the fire.

The heat wave sweeping through the state can make things difficult for crews working wildland fires.

Investigators have not determined what sparked the Maggie Fire.

