Baby's death at Phoenix home under investigation

Police are investigating the death of an infant at a Phoenix home.

Officers were called to the home in the area northeast of Tatum and Shea boulevards at 6:15 a.m. Monday.

The 911 call reported an infant who was not breathing. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the baby dead.

“There are no overt signs of any foul play and the investigation is ongoing,” Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said an email response to our inquiry.

Lewis did not release any information about the baby or his or her parents. The term "infant" covers a relatively wide age range -- 2 months to 1 year.

Lewis said additional details might not be available until Monday evening or early Tuesday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.