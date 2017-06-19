Chandler SWAT team serves search warrant Monday morning

We are working on getting more information on this situation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Chandler police and SWAT team served a search warrant in Chandler early Monday morning, according to police.

Two people were removed from the house and put in handcuffs.

The home near Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road clearly had its windows broken in.

What the search warrant was for was not immediately available.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

