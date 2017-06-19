Pop-up trailer catches fire in Chandler garage

All occupants of the home escaped safely. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A pop-up trailer caught fire inside a Chandler garage early Monday morning.

The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. near Ray Road and Rural Road.

Chandler fire said all occupants were able to get out safely.

The fire was contained to the garage.

The home suffered minor some damage inside, Chandler fire said.

